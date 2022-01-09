Rebel Wilson's latest inspirational workout photo leaves fans stunned

Rebel Wilson is already gearing up for a ripper of a year, having left fans delighted with her social media posts for 2022 so far.

Her latest is quite the show-stopper, however, as she was able to put her very toned physique front and center in a new workout photo.

The Australian actress shared a picture of herself in full fitness gear, wearing teal-colored lycra leggings and a matching sports bra.

The skin-tight outfit showed off her gym-honed figure and sensational curves, having lost over 80 lbs since beginning her weight loss journey in 2020 and continuing that streak.

Her blonde hair cascaded beside her in a ponytail as she stared intensely at the camera with her stunning pool behind her.

She simply captioned the shot: "Rebel Rising #2022," and fans and celebrities alike were immediately impressed and bombarded the comments section with flame emojis.

Mindy Kaling simply wrote: "Beautiful!!" with Brittany Hockley saying: "Ummm ok," and Arielle Kebbel commenting: "You're amazing."

Rebel left fans inspired by her latest workout photo

A fan left a comment saying: "You… look….inspiring…," with another adding: "Wow you keep killing it dedication," and a third writing: "Show us that tummy girl. You look golden. Seriously! Goddess status."

The Pitch Perfect star spent her holidays in Australia with family, and shared another photo of herself in workout gear, this time posing with lookalike sister Annachi.

The actress shared several pictures on Instagram of the pair on a tour of the city, both rocking cycling shorts and tees with running shoes.

One Instagram Story saw the two pose for a fun Boomerang as the 41-year-old star mock ran towards the camera, and her sister, 30, threw up the peace sign.

The star toured Sydney with lookalike younger sister Annachi

The two are close, and they spent Christmas together with Rebel joining Annachi and 39-year-old sister Liberty for a "girls' night" complete with matching Christmas pajamas.

