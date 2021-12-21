Rebel Wilson seriously turns heads in elegant floral wrap dress

Rebel Wilson is giving her fans and followers some real hot girl summer envy with her recent social media posts, and her latest one is even more of that.

The actress took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself wearing a gorgeous wrap dress and looking absolutely sensational doing so.

The floral outfit featured an intricate, graphic design with a green ruffled hem that tied around her waist to give her an hourglass shape.

The dress also featured a plunging neckline and the wrap allowed her to also show off her toned legs as she posed coyly with a parasol.

She simply added a sun emoji to the caption, and fans in the comments could not stop raving over how fantastic she looked.

Of course, Rebel knows a thing or two about self love and made sure to give herself some with a heart-eyed emoji in the comments, same as Paris Hilton, who also wrote: "Beautiful."

A fan commented: "Rebel you look amazing, stand proud," and another simply wrote: "You're beautiful, fact." A third added: "Absolute stunner [flame emoji] always have been always will be."

Rebel posed coyly in a floral wrap dress under a parasol

It's not just about the summer vibes with Rebel, however, as she did recently share on social media that she was just as excited about the holidays.

The How To Be Single star recently shared a photograph of herself from a previous shoot posing in front of an elaborately decorated Christmas tree.

What surrounded her were huge stacks of neatly wrapped presents, several of them, while Rebel simply stood in front of them in a stunning look.

She wore an all-black ensemble, consisting of an off-the-shoulder figure-hugging black top with a feathered trim on the collar.

She paired the top with a pair of skin-tight pants that were covered in the sequins and shone in the light, finishing it off with matching heels.

The actress embraced the Christmas spirit in a combo of feathers and sequins

Her caption was quite cheeky, as she wrote: "I wish you were wrapped up under my Christmas bush right now," and her friends in the comments were left in hysterics.

