Rebel Wilson is a vision in gorgeous leggings The star embarked on a year of health in 2020

Rebel Wilson embarked on a 'year of health' during 2020, and the results have certainly paid off as she looked stunning in a pair of purple leggings.

The leggings perfectly hugged her figure and she looked gorgeous as she paired the item with some trendy sneakers and a white T-shirt. The actress was about to start a tennis match with a friend, who shared several clips on her Instagram Stories. In the first, the Pitch Perfect star made sure to stretch before her fitness routine, and she had a jaw-dropping background with the Sydney Harbour Bridge captured in the distance.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson plays tennis in all-white short outfit

Rebel looked in her element as she easily returned serves during a singles game, before teaming up with her friend to take part in a doubles match.

"@rebelwilson returning serves and on absolute fire," her friend wrote on one of the clips, before joking that she'll "cut the [expletive] one" when the Hollywood star messed up a shot.

Rebel looked stunning in her outfit

The 41-year-old has been spending the Christmas period with her family and on Christmas Eve she shared a photo with her sisters.

She looked the picture of happiness as she joined sisters Annachi and Liberty for a "girls' night" complete with matching Christmas pyjamas. The trio sat on a large white couch, smiling for the camera - and the family resemblance was plain to see!

Rocking identical red plaid pajamas with black T-shirts, the trio showcased their identical beaming smiles.

The star showed off her tennis skills

In the background, a quirky pendant ceiling light and a giant bouquet of roses could be seen, as well as open shelving displaying personal photos.

Rebel's girls' night came after an action-packed 24 hours with her loved ones, which included a trip to Disneyland and another game of tennis.

The Australian actress is incredibly close to her family, including sisters Liberty, 39, and Annachi, 30, as well as their brother Ryot. She is most often seen with Annachi, who took center stage in the new snap.

