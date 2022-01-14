Christina Aguilera's fans did a collective jaw drop after she posted a sensational new photo that saw her rocking head-to-toe latex.

The Dirrty hitmaker looked unreal in a skintight red catsuit that hugged every inch of her curves as she teased new music on Thursday. Posing beside her collaborator, singer Ozuna, Christina looked fierce in her showstopping outfit, which featured sparkling detail embossed across her chest.

Posing side-on, Christina placed a set of perfectly manicured nails on her derriere and one hand on Ozuna's shoulder, who is dressed in red leather, for what appeared to be a promo shot for her new single, Santo, which she revealed is being released on 20 January.

Never one to do things by halves, Christina also matched her hair to her outfit, swapping out her blonde locks for bright red braids that fell below her trim waist.

Her followers appeared so blown away by the photo, many could only comment with emojis, including red hearts, flames, applause, and heart-eyes.

Some, however, were able to string a sentence together, with one responding to the photo: "OMG I'm deceased!" A second said: "When I tell you my jaw dropped on the floor, I literally had to mop!" A third added: "This look! OMG gorgeous."

Just one day prior, Christina stunned fans again when she shared a series of pictures from a photoshoot that saw her posing in a very eye-catching ensemble.

She sported a figure-hugging silver snakeskin bodysuit that featured a turtleneck and left her voluminous blonde hair loose.

The outfit showed off her supreme curves and she even teamed it with a matching pair of sunglasses and wide-legged blue jeans.

Fans took to the comments in droves to rave over the shots and Christina's beauty, with one fan simply writing: "QUEEN [flame emoji] Love it!" Another said: "I don't know which is my favorite I'll take all," with a third adding: "Slay...that's all I have to say."

