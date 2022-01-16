Rebel Wilson stuns in new photos in head-turning neon jumpsuit

Rebel Wilson knows how to make a bold statement with looks that catch the eye from afar, and her latest one is not one fans are likely to forget anytime soon.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share pictures of herself wearing a bold and bright neon pink jumpsuit.

She was really pulling off the outfit, which hugged her figure and showed off her sensational curves, looking quite perfect for the warm weather in Australia.

The design even featured a plunging neckline, along with a belt detail that cinched her waist as well as flared pants and sleeves that accentuated her long legs.

Rebel posed in the jumpsuit for several photos she shared, looking absolutely radiant as she did so with her cascading blonde locks and matching pink lip.

The Pitch Perfect star has frequently displayed an affinity for bold pink looks, recently showing off another from her wardrobe while enjoying some down time at home.

Rebel enjoyed a spot of relaxation earlier in the week as she soaked up the sun on a huge lounge chair in her garden.

Rebel stunned in her neon pink get-up

She certainly looked the part too, rocking a pink oversized mini dress that highlighted her incredible weight loss efforts and also showed off her toned legs.

Accessorizing with a straw hat and sunglasses, Rebel couldn't wipe the smile from her face in the candid shot shared on her Instagram Stories, which saw her giggling hysterically as she gazed off into the distance.

She recently also put her toned physique front and center in a new workout photo while at home, posing in front of her gorgeous pool.

The Australian actress shared a picture of herself in full fitness gear, wearing teal-colored lycra leggings and a matching sports bra.

The actress looked gorgeous in her candid backyard photo

She simply captioned the shot: "Rebel Rising #2022," and fans and celebrities alike were immediately impressed, bombarding the comments section with flame emojis.

