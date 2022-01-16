Julianne Hough's dramatic new photos will leave you stunned All about that face

Julianne Hough let her natural beauty shine with her latest set of photographs, stunning fans with a series of dramatic shots.

The dancer took to Instagram to post outtakes from her latest photoshoot as she posed in a chic white dress, which could be seen more clearly in a post shared by the photographer.

The design featured an off-the-shoulder cut that she held together as she wore it unbuttoned as well as a gold belt that cinched in her waist and gave her more of an hourglass shape, pairing well with her gorgeous golden locks.

She completed the look with a bold red lip that really helped her face pop, along with her piercing blue eyes that left many mesmerized.

Along with a post featuring one of the photographs, Julianne added the caption: "What is the emoji that best describes my emotion in this photo," and many simply responded with heart and flame emojis.

One fan left a comment saying: "Such a beautiful woman," with another writing: "You look absolutely gorgeous," and a third adding: "Your beauty is unbelievable."

Julianne's natural beauty in her new photographs left fans in a frenzy

The Dancing with the Stars alum is currently enjoying time off from her busy schedule with an action-packed vacation in Utah.

Julianne shared several snippets from her trip on her Instagram Stories, revealing she was engaging in several snow-sport activities.

She posed a question to her fans alongside a photo that showed her candidly posing in a ski-suit with her legs up in the air and her hair falling out of her helmet.

The entrepreneur captioned the shot: "First ride of the season and it felt so good. Which do you prefer…. [skiing emoji] or [snowboarding emoji]?"

The dancer is currently on a snow-covered vacation in Utah

Responses were divided, with fans opting for both options in the comments and one of her friends even writing: "Definitely skiing, me snowboarding wouldn't be good for anyone."

