Julianne Hough dons daring chainmail top for uplifting post

Julianne Hough left fans stunned as she entered the new year with a sensational set of pictures and an uplifting message to match.

The dancer took to Instagram to post a collection of nine polaroid-style shots of herself in a pair of denim jeans and a see-through chainmail top.

The silver piece left very little to the imagination as she pulled off a variety of playful poses and tossed her hair around.

She paired her pictures with an inspirational and uplifting message heading into 2022, talking about the numerological significance of the year.

In the caption, Julianne wrote: "In numerology 2021 was a 5 universal year which means it was about transformation.

"Outdated lifestyles and belief systems were dramatically shifted. It was about rocking the boat and making waves. Who felt like that was accurate? I know I did."

Julianne donned a chainmail top as she celebrated the new year

She continued: "2022 is a 6 universal number which is all about Relationships, Love, Responsibility and Deep Healing. Collectively, could that mean there will be more love in the world and that we may be able to come together with more peace, love and harmony???

"What does it mean personally? There will be a focus on self love - loving ALL Parts of the self - why I chose this picture to represent all parts!"

The Dancing with the Stars alum added: "I always love to think about the things that I need to remove and let go of before I start planning and creating my future each year."

Julianne eventually concluded by saying: "Knowing what this year is all about when it comes to numerology, what are some things you can be aware of, focus on, and let go of to manifest the life of your dreams?"

The dancer marked the beginning of the year with a beautiful clip

Fans took to the comments to gush over the entrepreneur and her message, with many bombarding her with heart emojis and one writing: "Best of 2022 Julianne #BEAUTIFUL," and another saying: "Uhhh love this and all the pictures."

