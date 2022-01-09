Julianne Hough's spectacular new swimsuit video will take your breath away Truly beyond the clouds

Julianne Hough knows how to display her phenomenal abilities in the best ways possible as she highlighted in a new video she shared.

The dancer took to her social media to post a clip of herself from a recent shoot she did, as she stood on a ledge high above the clouds.

She wore a black one-piece swimsuit and sported her hair down, with her toned physique front and center as she then jumped and struck a pose mid-air.

WATCH: Julianne Hough showcases stunning hairography in skintight jumpsuit

Julianne gracefully flexed her legs and pointed her toes in the shot as she felt the wind in her hair and wrote on the clip: "Soaring above the clouds these days."

In the caption, she said: "1st week of 2022 down and feeling high on life! Grateful for all that has transpired so far and ready for what's to come!

"What's been a highlight from the 1st week of 2022 for you? Share below," she concluded, as several fans opened up about their own achievements from the past week.

One commented: "Love it! I see a big year ahead for you my friend," with another saying: "What an amazing shot and surreal background as if Jules were flying in the cloudy sky." Many simply inundated the picture with comments like: "Beautiful," and: "Gorgeous."

Julianne soared above the clouds in a breathtaking new video she shared

The Dancing with the Stars alum is wasting no time getting straight into what she knows best in 2022, that being health and fitness, and showed it off with her latest workout video.

The star put on an impressive display in a two-piece lycra outfit as she was put through her paces during a grueling-looking regime.

She captioned the video which she posted on Instagram: "Back by popular demand… I took another nap.

"Thanks for workin' me out and capturing my goody side @markpulse - who says you can't dance and play around while you kick some." She added a peach emoji at the end of her message and fans rushed to comment.

The dancer barely broke a sweat in her recent workout video

"You made it look easy! #goals," wrote one, while another added: "I definitely need to start working out again. It's been way too long."

