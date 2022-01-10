Julianne Hough dons leopard-print gear for dynamite new workout video

Julianne Hough really knows how to take her workouts to the next level, and her latest social media upload is even more proof of that.

The dancer posted a clip to her Instagram where she showed off more of her usual intense workout routine, where she combines a bit of push and fun.

In the clip, she was seen pumping some serious iron and engaging in a bunch of crunching and ab exercises, keeping it exciting with some dance breaks in the middle.

She wore an eye-catching leopard-print set for the routine, featuring a halter-top sports bra and skin-tight leggings that showed off her toned figure with a peek at her abs.

"Monday mornings in to the Jungle," she captioned the post with some very energetic music to match, and fans were feeling quite motivated.

One left a comment saying: "Motivated to move thanks to you," with another adding: "PLEASE keep making these, LOVE the inspiration!!!!!"

A third wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous!! Even when you work out you still look flawless," and many others simply responded with scores of flame emojis.

Julianne donned a leopard-print set for her latest exercise video

The Dancing with the Stars alum knows how to make the best of a killer workout routine, showing it off with another recent exercise video that was equally as impressive and daunting.

The star put on an impressive display in a two-piece lycra outfit as she was put through her paces during a grueling-looking regime.

She captioned the video which she posted on Instagram: "Back by popular demand… I took another nap.

"Thanks for workin' me out and capturing my goody side @markpulse - who says you can't dance and play around while you kick some." She added a peach emoji at the end of her message and fans rushed to comment.

The dancer and entrepreneur kicked the year off with a killer workout

"You made it look easy! #goals," wrote one, while another added: "I definitely need to start working out again. It's been way too long."

