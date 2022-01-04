Julianne Hough's new workout video is almost impossible to forget Leaping into 2022 with gusto

If Julianne Hough overindulged during the holidays, it doesn't show. The professional dancer wasted no time getting back to the gym with an intense workout which will make you sweat just watching it.

The star put on an impressive display in a two-piece lycra outfit as she was put through her paces during a grueling-looking regime.

She captioned the video which she posted on Instagram: "Back by popular demand… I took another nap.

"Thanks for workin' me out and capturing my goody side @markpulse - who says you can't dance and play around while you kick some." She added a peach emoji at the end of her message and fans rushed to comment.

"You made it look easy! #goals," wrote one, while another added: "I definitely need to start working out again. It's been way too long."

There were plenty of people who were inspired by her workout and said they also need to reignite their fitness routine.

Julianne barely broke a sweat

Julianne rang in the new year with a sensational set of pictures and an uplifting message to match.

Posing in a chainmail top and denim jeans she wrote: "In numerology 2021 was a 5 universal year which means it was about transformation.

"Outdated lifestyles and belief systems were dramatically shifted. It was about rocking the boat and making waves. Who felt like that was accurate? I know I did."

Julianne works hard to stay in shape

She continued: "2022 is a 6 universal number which is all about Relationships, Love, Responsibility and Deep Healing. Collectively, could that mean there will be more love in the world and that we may be able to come together with more peace, love and harmony???

"What does it mean personally? There will be a focus on self love - loving ALL Parts of the self - why I chose this picture to represent all parts!"

The Dancing with the Stars alum added: "I always love to think about the things that I need to remove and let go of before I start planning and creating my future each year."

Julianne eventually concluded by saying: "Knowing what this year is all about when it comes to numerology, what are some things you can be aware of, focus on, and let go of to manifest the life of your dreams?"

