Lorraine Kelly's dazzling silk dress comes in the most unbelievable shade

Brightening up our screens on Tuesday morning, Lorraine Kelly stepped out in the most dazzling silk dress from Maje – and it's sparked a major reaction from fans.

Looking gorgeous in green, the presenter donned an emerald midi complete with a plunging V-neck, fitted waist and long flowing sleeves. Accessorised to perfection, Lorraine completed her look with silver jewellery and metallic snakeskin heels for added glamour.

A picture of radiance, the TV star's signature brunette bob had been blowdried into a sleek, straight style, meanwhile, her barely-there makeup had a lovely dewy quality. Emphasising her eyes with a smokey brown shadow, Lorraine rocked a subtle hint of rosy blusher and a pale nude lipstick – stunning.

Revealing her outfit details on Instagram, the mum-of-one captioned it: "Today's dress @majeparis - one of my favourite colours #green #fashion."

Maje Green V-neck Midi Dress, £279

Inundated with praise from her 464k followers, many were quick to admire the striking shade of her dress.

"Oh green with envy over that dress," wrote one. "Green can be a difficult colour but it really suits you. Beautiful" added another. "Absolutely this is your colour STUNNING," commented a third.

Obsessed with Lorraine's dress? Us too, and if you're keen to recreate her style, then we've got the details. Retailing at £279, you can add it to basket today – but you better act quick, it's flying off of the virtual shelves.

An everyday staple, whether you're heading to the office or getting dolled up for date night, just add statement earrings and your favourite heels into the mix.

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Lorraine's wardrobe often sparks a reaction from viewers, and she recently wowed in another colourful outfit on her namesake show.

Earlier this month the presenter stepped out in a cornflower blue shirt dress from Marks & Spencer. Polishing off her look with nude court shoes from Whistles and her favourite heart necklace, Lorraine looked absolutely divine.

