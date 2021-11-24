Lorraine Kelly's Karen Millen dress is a hit with fans – and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Taking a walk on the wild side, Lorraine Kelly had fans swooning on Wednesday as she stepped out in a vibrant animal-print dress from Karen Millen. Commanding attention in her multi-coloured midi, the TV star polished off her look with black stiletto boots and a chic red bracelet to match.

Rocking her signature sleek bob, the presenter opted for natural and fresh-faced makeup as she paired a soft brown eyeshadow with a subtle coat of mascara, rosy blusher and a berry-kissed lip that perfectly complemented her dress – gorgeous!

Lorraine rocked a leopard print dress from Karen Millen on Wednesday

In love with her latest look? You're in luck, not only is Lorraine's exact style available to shop in petite but it's also been reduced from £85 to £68 in the Black Friday sale.

The ultimate desk-to-daywear staple, Lorraine's leopard print dress features a shirt-style collar, long cuffed sleeves and a waist-cinching belt. Uber flattering, we can see it paired with everything from knee-high boots for the office, to colourful stilettos on date night and casual trainers for those laid-back occasions.

Petite Animal Woven Midi Shirt Dress, was £85 NOW £68, Karen Millen

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Lorraine received a number of glowing compliments from her 455k followers within minutes of posting. "Looking fabulous Lorraine, such a beautiful woman," wrote one. "Always glamorous," added another. Meanwhile, a third simply commented: "Beautiful dress."

When it comes to putting together her on-screen wardrobe, Lorraine loves to experiment with bold prints, and she often turns to her favourite high street brands. Looking lovelier than ever on Monday, the mum-of-one rocked a black and red heart print midi from Closet London, complete with cherry red pointed stilettos.

Another of our favourite outfits is the black and white dogtooth dress from Warehouse, that Lorraine wore earlier this month. Accessorising with burgundy heels and a sweet poppy pin, the presenter was a picture of elegance.

