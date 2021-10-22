Lorraine Kelly makes a bold statement in figure-hugging M&S dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sparking a major reaction from fans, Lorraine Kelly took a walk on the wild side on Thursday after she stepped out in a fitted leopard print dress from Marks & Spencer. Looking oh-so-chic in her navy number, the presenter polished off her look with lilac pastel pumps from L.K.Bennett.

Wearing her brunette bob down in a sleek, straight style, Lorraine rocked natural and dewy makeup. Dusting her eyes in a smokey shadow complete with rosy blusher and a soft pink gloss to match, the TV star's makeup perfectly complimented her outfit.

Retailing at an affordable £39.50, Lorraine's M&S dress features a high neck, long sleeves and a waist-cinching tie belt. Adorned in a navy and lilac leopard print, it's the ultimate desk to date night dress, and can be teamed with everything from trainers to knee-high boots and strappy sandals.

Sharing a glamorous snap on Instagram, Lorraine wrote: "Today's outfit - dress @marksandspencer @marksandspencerfashionpr Shoes @lkbennettlondon - thanks @bronaghwebster @helenhandmakeup #fashion #highstreet."

Animal Print Tie Front Midi Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Sparking a huge reaction from fans, Lorraine's 453k followers were quick to praise her high street buy. "Such a pretty dress and you look lovely in it. Love the shoes too, have a nice day," wrote one. "Fabulous dress and shoes Lorraine…I love it," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Love an M&S dress you look lovely."

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Lorraine often turns to Marks & Spencer for her outfits, and she recently added another vibrant midi from the brand to her collection. Back in September, the presenter donned a gorgeous green dress adorned in a striking geometric print to host her namesake show.

"Today's outfit from markies," penned Lorraine, who posed in the corridor of ITV's studios.

The Scottish star teamed her dress with a pair of pointed-toe heels and let her signature brunette bob fall to her shoulders. Simply stunning!

