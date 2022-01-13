Lorraine Kelly shares the one New Year resolution she's definitely sticking to

In her exclusive HELLO! diary, Lorraine Kelly reflects on New Year resolutions and just how achievable they are. She also shares one goal she's really working towards this month. Read on for more...

So how are you all doing with those New Year resolutions? Apparently round about now in the middle of January, a lot of us tend to fall off the wagon, whether trying to lose weight, get fitter, quit smoking or having a bit more "me" time.

I think that's because instead of cutting ourselves a bit of slack we all go at it hammer and tongs and it's just not sustainable. A silly faddy crash diet simply won't work. You need a healthy, well-balanced eating plan that will work for the rest of your life and also give you the knowledge and support to enjoy the food you eat, and to be happy and healthy.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shares her New Year resolution

Likewise trying to run for five miles on your first day of keeping fit, or doing hours of intensive training in a gym, will end up making you disheartened or even result in an injury. Trying to stop smoking completely cold turkey without the proper help rarely works and again makes you miserable when you go back to those cigarettes.

There's nothing wrong with New Year resolutions, but especially in these tough and uncertain times, we don't want to set ourselves up for failure. It's all about balance.

Lorraine's 'me time' involves reading her weekly HELLO! magazine

I'm about to embark on a very sensible health and fitness campaign that I know will give me back my confidence and also means I'll be able to fit back into my favourite pair of jeans after snacking and drinking too much during lockdowns. It's not all about losing weight by any means, it's just about feeling healthier, having more stamina and energy, and being able to face whatever life may throw at me.

One New Year promise that we all should be able to keep is having a bit of time for ourselves. So how about making sure at one point during the day your take a break for a cuppa and the chance to read your HELLO! Magazine. It's such a treat and makes you feel uplifted. I think we can all happily stick to that resolution!

