Lorraine Kelly wows in bold leopard print dress for a very special occasion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kicking off her birthday celebrations in style, Lorraine Kelly stepped out in the dreamiest leopard print dress from Closet London on Tuesday – and fans are obsessed. Marking her 62nd birthday, the TV star looked absolutely radiant as she helmed her namesake show.

READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals why she's putting up her Christmas decorations up early

Teaming her puff-sleeved midi with nude pointed heels, Lorraine polished off her ensemble with a demure silver jewellery set, that included a sparkling ring and stud earrings. Rocking her signature brunette bob, the presenter opted for a natural and dewy makeup combo, pairing a brown smokey shadow with a rosy blusher and a soft pink lipstick.

Lorraine looked seriously glam in a leopard print dress by Closet London

Retailing at £99, Lorraine's fit and flare features a high round neckline, a keyhole front, and long sleeves. Uber flattering thanks to its tie back waist, create an elegant evening look by adding stilettos and a colourful clutch bag. Feeling more casual? Accessorise with either box-fresh trainers or knee-high boots.

Sharing her outfit details on Instagram, Lorraine wrote: "Today's dress @closet_london - thank you SO much for your happy birthday wishes. Really appreciated! #birthday #happybirthday #love #fashion."

READ: Lorraine Kelly's reaction after Adil Ray pointed out her age is everything

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's Karen Millen dress is a hit with fans – and it's on sale

Leopard Print Midi Dress, £99, Closet London

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from her 456k followers, one wrote:

"Such a pretty dress to wear on your birthday Lorraine, very flattering, you look absolutely beautiful." "Wow LOVE that dress! A very happy birthday to you" added another.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Lorraine Kelly's best looks!

Earlier in the day, Lorraine also posted an adorable childhood throwback to celebrate her birthday as well as another special occasion.

"HAPPY ST ANDREWS DAY which also happens to be my 62nd birthday!" she captioned the photo. "How did that happen!!!! Here I am celebrating my first birthday in Ballater Street in the Gorbals xx"

While hosting her iconic morning show, Lorraine was surprised with an extra special birthday gift by her good friend, and guest, Rylan Clark. Bringing out her daughter Rosie's dog Ruby, the TV star beamed as she cuddled and played with the adorable pup.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.