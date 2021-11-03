Lorraine Kelly sends fans wild in elegant waist-cinching dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's official, we're obsessed with Lorraine Kelly's wardrobe! Donning her latest autumnal ensemble on Tuesday, the presenter returned to host her namesake show, wearing a waist-cinching dogtooth dress by one of her go-to brands, Warehouse.

READ: Lorraine Kelly makes a bold statement in figure-hugging M&S dress

Looking oh so elegant as she returned to our screens, Lorraine accessorised her monochrome midi with burgundy heels, adding a classic poppy pin ahead of Remembrance Day.

Lorraine shared a photo of her latest autumnal outfit on Instagram

Rocking her signature brunette bob, the TV star coordinated her makeup with the rich berry hue of her shoes, combining a copper shadow with a rosy blusher and a rouge lipstick – so glam!

Loving her outfit? Us too, and even better, you can shop it in the sale! Reduced from £89 to £71.20, this printed design is fitted with a high neck, long floaty sleeves and a sleek tie waist. Taking you from desk to date night seamlessly, we can see it paired with either knee-high boots for the office or colourful stilettos and a matching clutch bag on special occasions.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly celebrates very special family occasion

READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals the one thing she disagrees with Prince William on

Monochrome Dogtooth Midi Dress, £71.20, Warehouse

Sharing a stylish snap on Instagram, Lorraine wrote: "Today's dress from @warehouseuk - #fashion #highstreet Thanks @helenhandmakeup @bronaghwebster."

Sparking a reaction from her 453k followers, fans were quick to praise the presenter's outfit.

"Lovely dress Lorraine, very flattering, you look absolutely beautiful," wrote one. "So beautiful Lorraine, love your dress," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Love the dress! Will be watching @lorraine at 9am!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Best of Lorraine Kelly's Looks

When it comes to her on-screen wardrobe, Lorraine often swears by the high street and she recently stunned in yet another waist-cinching midi from Marks & Spencer. Helming her show in October, the mum-of-one stepped out in a fitted leopard print dress in navy.

Adorned in a lovely lilac print, Lorraine polished off her look with matching pastel pumps from L.K.Bennett. Priced at an affordable £39.50, it's still available to shop, but you better act quick, as like many of Lorraine's outfits – it's already flying off of the virtual shelves.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.