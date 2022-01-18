Helen Flanagan looks sensational in figure-flattering Zara trousers - and they're £9.99

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan never fails to impress us with her enviable outfits, and the glamorous mother-of-three has become quite the icon for fashion inspiration.

SEE: Helen Flanagan's red hot wedding guest dress will blow your mind

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share her latest look, the former Coronation Street actress surprised fans with a pair of stylish leather-look leggings from Zara and coordinated green ribbed top. Teaming her figure-flattering trousers with elegant strappy heels, Helen looked radiant in the all-green ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan poses at home in lingerie

Helen, who shares three children with her footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair, styled her blonde hair into a sleek bun, leaving her face-framing layers down to highlight her pretty features.

The 31-year-old star donned a smokey brown eyeshadow, glossy nude lip and lots of contour as she posed in her favourite Manchester hotspot, Menagerie.

SEE: Helen Flanagan drops jaws with slinky dress and princess hair

MORE: Helen Flanagan has already changed sparkling engagement ring from Scott Sinclair

Helen's fans were stunned with her stylish outfit

Fans were quick to gush over the gorgeous photo, rushing to the comments to share their love for the stylish green combo.

"Need this whole look," wrote one fan, while another penned: "This colour really suits you," as a third fan quipped: "Absolutely stunning - love this outfit."

Helen's faux leather jeans were a £9.99 steal in Zara's January sale, but have swiftly been snapped up by shoppers.

If you're looking to recreate the star's enviable look, you can't go wrong with these faux leather leggings from PrettyLittleThing - available in a gorgeous khaki green.

Khaki Faux Leather Leggings, £12.50, PrettyLittleThing

Green is clearly Helen's colour, as it's not the first time she's styled the hue this week. Taking to social media on Sunday to share an adorable photo with her son Charlie, Helen beamed at the camera as she held her ten-month-old baby.

Looking radiant in a stylish sage green romper, the actress twinned with her son, who wore an equally cute pastel babygrow in coordinated sage green.

Keeping it simple, Helen wore her blonde hair in loose waves and rocked a minimal makeup look, while her son sported a thick head of brunette locks. Adorable!

"My perfect prince," wrote Helen, who wore the 'Matcha' matching mama and baby set from Bow&Bo with her son.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.