Helen Flanagan shows off new look in seriously sassy leather outfit

Actress Helen Flanagan wowed her 1 million Instagram followers with another incredible outfit post and we think you'll agree, the mother-of-three looks truly fabulous.

Uploading a swish outfit picture to her feed, the star rocked a lovely 'Vegan Leather Obi Belted Blazer' by one of her favourite online brands - Lavish Alice. The fancy look consisted of a structured single breasted blazer, crafted from vegan leather and featured the brand's signature fitted shape, with peaked lapel and a flattering obi belt. Since Helen sported the design, it has sadly sold out. But we've found a dead ringer, so keep scrolling.

We also loved Helen's hair - the blonde beauty slicked back her tresses into a sleek bun and flawless makeup gave her face a high fashion edge. Love!

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old shared a festive throwback with fans, which pictured her posing in front of a Christmas tree ahead of her recent family photo shoot with fiancé Scott Sinclair, and their three children, Matilda, six, Delilah, three and little Charlie, who is just nine months.

We love Helen's leather outfit

Looking radiant, Helen teamed her Grecian-style off-the-shoulder dress with shimmering eyeshadow, glowing blush and a rosy pink lip.

Get the look!

Chocolate faux leather double breasted blazer dress, £60.00, Missguided

Helen tends to go for designer accessories and high street threads. She previously told HELLO!: "I have so many high street shops that are my fave. I love Never Fully Dressed for its floral patterns and prints. I like to dress quite quirky too. I also love Dorothy Perkins for day dresses and for evening outfits. I head straight to Coast."

Although the TV star is famed for her glam looks, she is just as happy at home, dressing down, being a mum, wearing zero makeup. "Most days I wear no makeup, I’m too busy with the children and work projects and I’m renovating my house at the moment."

She added: "I used to wear too much makeup when I was younger and I think I look my best when I use less and look more natural.

