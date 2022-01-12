﻿
helen-flanagan-pink-dress-instagram

Helen Flanagan shows off new look in seriously sassy leather outfit

The former Coronation Street star vamps up for a night out…

Actress Helen Flanagan wowed her 1 million Instagram followers with another incredible outfit post and we think you'll agree, the mother-of-three looks truly fabulous.

Uploading a swish outfit picture to her feed, the star rocked a lovely 'Vegan Leather Obi Belted Blazer' by one of her favourite online brands - Lavish Alice. The fancy look consisted of a structured single breasted blazer, crafted from vegan leather and featured the brand's signature fitted shape, with peaked lapel and a flattering obi belt. Since Helen sported the design, it has sadly sold out. But we've found a dead ringer, so keep scrolling.

We also loved Helen's hair - the blonde beauty slicked back her tresses into a sleek bun and flawless makeup gave her face a high fashion edge. Love!

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old shared a festive throwback with fans, which pictured her posing in front of a Christmas tree ahead of her recent family photo shoot with fiancé Scott Sinclair, and their three children, Matilda, six, Delilah, three and little Charlie, who is just nine months.

helen-flanagan-lavish-alice-blazer

We love Helen's leather outfit

Looking radiant, Helen teamed her Grecian-style off-the-shoulder dress with shimmering eyeshadow, glowing blush and a rosy pink lip.

Get the look!

missguded-brown-blazer

Chocolate faux leather double breasted blazer dress, £60.00, Missguided

SHOP NOW

Helen tends to go for designer accessories and high street threads. She previously told HELLO!: "I have so many high street shops that are my fave. I love Never Fully Dressed for its floral patterns and prints. I like to dress quite quirky too. I also love Dorothy Perkins for day dresses and for evening outfits. I head straight to Coast."

Although the TV star is famed for her glam looks, she is just as happy at home, dressing down, being a mum, wearing zero makeup. "Most days I wear no makeup, I’m too busy with the children and work projects and I’m renovating my house at the moment."

She added: "I used to wear too much makeup when I was younger and I think I look my best when I use less and look more natural.

