Helen Flanagan has already changed sparkling engagement ring from Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan and her fiancé Scott Sinclair got engaged at Disneyland Paris in 2018, but did you know the former Coronation Street actress has already had to make a change to her ring?

The mother-of-three – who shares children Matilda, Delilah, and Charlie with her footballer beau – was parted with her beloved diamond engagement ring in 2020 after the band dramatically snapped. At the time, she took to Instagram Stories to proudly show off the oval diamond ring with a pavé diamond band – and it appeared to be in perfect condition once again. She captioned it: "Finally got my ring back… after the band broke."

The couple got engaged back in May 2018 but there are no solid wedding plans on the horizon. Helen previously revealed that they had hoped to tie the knot in 2020 but admitted that they have been a couple since the age of 19 so they didn't feel in any rush.

Helen snapped her engagement ring band

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine, Helen explained the coronavirus pandemic had also disrupted their plans. She said: "Everything has gone out the window. We had it planned that my little sister was going to get married in 2020 so we’d get married in 2021.

Helen's beautiful diamond ring features in a lot of her Instagram posts

"Now I’m looking at maybe 2022, although I think so many people who have been in the same boat are going to get married that year. We’ll all be going to weddings every week!"

While the date may still be up in the air, Helen and Scott have decided on a destination. She told New! Magazine: "We've been together for so long now that we're being lazy about wedding planning. We did think about getting married abroad but I think it would be nicer in England."

