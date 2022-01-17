Helen Flanagan's surprising new outfit revealed - and wait 'til you see her bag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan looked incredible at the weekend, as she posed up a storm on her mega popular Instagram page. The actress loves fashion and her feed has become a style inspo for many.

The mother-of-three often showcases her glam outfits, but she surprised fans with a dressed down look, also featuring her daughter Deliah wearing an adorable pink coat.

Helen sported the classic combo of jeans, a roll neck jumper and a grey blazer. She added some designer sparkle though; rocking Dior trainers and a matching baby bag.

If the bag looks familiar, that's because Kylie Jenner has the same design. Last week, the social media superstar celebrated the upcoming birth of her second child with a stunning giraffe-themed baby shower that featured personalised blankets for guests and a crafting table. The reality star, who is welcoming her second baby with partner Travis Scott, took to social media to share the snaps and reveal inside details of the party.

One photograph showed Kylie's mum Kris and a man, thought to be Travis placing their hands on her bump. Kylie also revealed the gifts she received, including a Christian Dior stroller and the same baby bag as Helen's.

Kylie Jenner's Dior presents at her baby shower

The bag costs a whopping £2,400 and the website says of the design:

Changing bag Blue Dior Oblique Canvas, £2,400, Dior

"The changing bag in the iconic Dior Oblique canvas is specially designed for nursing and travel. To ensure ease of use, it has a wide opening, a two-way zipper closure, and a stroller fastening system. Large front and back compartments provide organizational versatility, while small side pockets are ideal for carrying bottles. Lined in navy blue technical canvas with calfskin trim, it is finished with a metallic signature on the front. A coordinating nylon canvas changing mat is included."

Sounds dreamy!

