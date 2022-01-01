Helen Flanagan's hot pink sequin NYE dress is blowing up on Instagram

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen Flanagan knows how to rock a fabulous frock. For New Year's Eve, the former Coronation Street star dressed to impress in a pink sequin mini dress by Nadine Merabi.

Ringing in the new year at Menagerie Restaurant in Manchester, Helen shared a series of photographs with her Instagram followers showing off her outfit.

Opting for Nadine Merabi, a Manchester based fashion design house, Helen looked pretty in pink sparkles. She teamed her dress with gold platform sandals, a pink Dior bag, and even a pink sparkly manicure. Oh, and not forgetting the ultimate accessory - a shocking pink cocktail.

Helen rocking the Miley dress from Nadine Merabi

The Miley pink dress launched at the beginning of December and it's the ultimate show-stopper for the dance floor. Featuring pink sequins, a flirty feather hemline, and a cup corset bustier to give structure to your shape.

Miley dress, £395, Nadine Merabi

In the lead up to New Year's Eve, Helen shared a lovely black and white photo of her family, captioning it: "My favourite moment of 2021 - giving birth to my boy. Grateful."

Helen shared the black and white snap with her 1M followers on Insagram

The mum of three certainly likes to get glam from time to time. For party season she joined forces with Coast and she looked fabulous in a red jumpsuit, showing off her outfit on Instagram.

Helen showing off her ravishing red jumpsuit from Coast

If you want the good news, it's currently on sale for £60 in the new year sales. What are you waiting for? Ooh, but don't forget to match with an epic Cosmopolitan cocktail…

