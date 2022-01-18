Christina Aguilera turns heads in risqué top – fans react The Santo singer is promoting her new single

Christina Aguilera left fans not knowing where to look when she shared a risqué new photo to promote her upcoming single, Santo.

The 41-year-old stunned her followers with a gorgeous profile image that saw her rocking a daringly low red latex top. Matching her hair to her outfit, Christina sported an array of red braids, two of which had been intricately glued to her forehead alongside red crystal embellishments.

Making the photo really pop, the singer wore green eyeshadow that contrasted beautifully against her piercing blue eyes and overlined her lips with her trademark dramatic lip liner.

Fans were blown away by the eye-catching photo, with one responding: "I'm glad that I lived to see this."

A second said: "You look so amazing OMG!" A third simply added: "Goddess!"

Christina looked gorgeous in her new profile shot

Last week, Christina shared another smoldering image of herself in a similar outfit as she revealed that her upcoming single – taken from her first Spanish-language album in 20 years – is set to drop on 20 January.

The Dirrty hitmaker looked unreal in a skintight red latex catsuit that hugged every inch of her curves as she teased her new music. Posing beside her collaborator, singer Ozuna, Christina looked fierce in her showstopping outfit, which featured sparkling detail embossed across her chest.

Posing side-on, Christina placed a set of perfectly manicured nails on her derriere and one hand on Ozuna's shoulder.

Christina is loving latex for her new music video

Her followers appeared so enamored by the photo, many could only comment with emojis, including red hearts, flames, applause, and heart-eyes.

Some, however, were able to string a sentence together, with one responding to the photo: "OMG I'm deceased!" A second said: "When I tell you my jaw dropped on the floor, I literally had to mop!" A third added: "This look! OMG gorgeous."

