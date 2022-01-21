Abbey Clancy rocks leg-lengthening jumpsuit and boots – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Abbey Clancy has upped her fashion game of late – and we are here for it. The former Britain's Next Top Model judge looked incredible in her latest Instagram post, and had fans rushing to ask where her outfit was from.

PHOTOS: The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse

The 36-year-old star – who is married to football legend Peter Crouch – showed off her amazing figure in a white jumpsuit from Free People, teamed with on-trend Isabel Marant cowboy boots in soft grey leather. Her one-piece clung to her svelte figure and highlighted her long legs, with silver zip detailing running down the bodice giving the piece a utilitarian feel. Abbey's statement cowboy boots boasted silver cap-toe detailing – so chic!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Abbey Clancy films breathtaking garden

The mother-of-four completed her look with a bouncy blow-dry and a pair of stylish Ray-Ban sunglasses.

READ: Inside Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy's incredible £3million home

She posed in a drawing room with a beautiful fireplace visible behind her, as well as a large rug adding some warmth to the stone floor.

Abbey looked amazing in her Free People jumpsuit

Abbey's stylish outfit went down a storm with fans, who rushed to ask her where her outfit was from. "Where is the bodysuit from please?" one fan begged, while others simply branded the look "epic" and "stunning".

If you're coveting Abbey's outfit, you're in luck as the 'Lennox Jumpsuit' is still available on the Free People website.

Lennox Jumpsuit, £140, Free People

Retailing at £140, the piece is made of soft-stretch denim and claims to be specially designed to keep its shape all day long. Plus, it's got all the pockets you could hope for!

The model previously opened up to HELLO! about what her husband Peter thinks about her sense of style, revealing he wasn't keen on trend-led, tomboy-style pieces.

The one-piece was so flattering on the mother-of-four

She explained: "Generally, Pete loves my style! He doesn't like it when I wear baggy things, or anything too trendy – he doesn't get brogues or baggy jeans.

RELATED: Abbey Clancy hits back at critics over daughter's modelling debut

"He much prefers my more feminine, girly look. Having said this, he doesn't get an input into the way I dress."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.