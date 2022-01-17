We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stunning model Abbey Clancy looked beautiful at the weekend, sharing a delightful photograph of herself on Instagram, rocking the shearling coat of dreams, by high end label The Mannei.

READ: Abbey Clancy melts hearts with rare photos of her children in F&F campaign

Mother-of-four Abbey also teamed the look with neutral trousers, and a pair of terracotta toned Birkenstocks. Perfection!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Abbey Clancy And Peter Crouch's Never-ending Garden

Her oversized shearling coat costs almost £4000 and fans loved the outerwear staple, taking to the Instagram comments section to show their admiration for it. Abbey's celeb pals were obsessed too, with This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes singing its praises.

READ: Abbey Clancy stuns in skinny jeans and charity tee for special reason

Speaking of Rochelle, stylist Kelly Hidge puts together the TV star's looks as well as Abbey's and was responsible for the stunning Galia Lahav avant garde dress the mother-of-three wore to the British Fashion Awards in November.

Britain's Next Top Model star Abbey has always adored fashion, often opting for the minimalistic approach when it comes to her clothes. She does love a designer label though, and back in 2019 she rocked a pair of very fancy slippers from Louis Vuitton.

Abbey's coat:

The Mannei oversize shearling-lined coat, £3,856, Farfetch

Her footballer husband Peter Crouch treated her to the flamboyant present, and they set him back a whopping £1,030. Yes, really. At the time, the Liverpool born beauty shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of a decadent breakfast in bed with the LV box on show, then an up close 'shoefie' of the slippers themselves.

You may also like:

PPARIS Faux shearling wool-blend wrap coat, £425, Ted Baker

Abbey previously told HELLO!: "Generally, Pete loves my style! He doesn't like it when I wear baggy things, or anything too trendy – he doesn't get brogues or baggy jeans. He much prefers my more feminine, girly look. Having said this, he doesn't get an input into the way I dress."

READ: Abbey Clancy's statement coat and knee-high boots combo is incredible

The model also told us how she thinks her style has evolved throughout the years. "Well, as a girl who grew up in Liverpool, I guess my style has toned down over the years! It's a lot more 'less is more,' rather than 'more is more' now."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.