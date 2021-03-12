Abbey Clancy poses topless in statement 70s flares – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Abbey Clancy shocked her Instagram followers on Thursday when she shared a very daring photograph. The model wowed in nothing but a pair of flared trousers, staging a glamorous home photoshoot as she showcased her incredible physique.

The 35-year-old star's statement bellbottom flares stole the show, highlighting her endless legs and tiny waist in the jaw-dropping photograph.

Abbey simple captioned the snap "Stripes", tagging stylist Kelly Hidge and revealing her flares were from Free People.

Abbey Clancy looked incredible in striped flares

The mother-of-four's fans were left in disbelief at her physique in the image, admitting they couldn't believe how tall the statuesque beauty is.

One fan wrote: "My legs stop at your knees .....amazing!", while another commented: "Legs are about 8ft long, you look amazing x". Others were awestruck by the snap, joking that her husband Peter Crouch "is one lucky man".

We've been perusing the Free People website for trousers that will make us look as tall and svelte as Abbey (at 5 ft2, a girl can dream)…

Be Mine Denim Flare Jeans, £88, Free People

The 70s inspired, bellbottom style is great for creating the illusion of extra height – and they come in so many gorgeous prints. We're coveting these pretty, pink striped flares.

Abbey previously admitted that while she's been living in loungewear during lockdown, her football pundit husband isn't a fan and prefers her to wear "as little as possible".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Abbey Clancy's never-ending garden with Peter Crouch

Speaking on an Instagram Live chat with Love Magazine last year, Peter joked: "She'll go on a shoot and I'll look at the pictures and go, 'Oh my God, she looks incredible!'

"And then she gets back home, takes her make-up off and puts on the bloody fleece dressing gown." Who can blame her?

