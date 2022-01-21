Kacey Musgraves mesmerizes fans in figure-hugging latex jumpsuit The country superstar is finally back on tour

Kacey Musgraves kicked off the opening night of her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour with a very fashionable bang!

Not only did the country superstar blow fans away with her incredible voice – but she also had them screaming from the rooftops over her daring stage outfits. One look, in particular, was a sure-fire hit thanks to its figure-enhancing material.

Kacey looked gorgeous in a skintight navy latex jumpsuit that featured a low-cut neckline and thin straps and hugged her curves to perfection.

Letting the outfit speak for itself, Kacey kept the rest of her look simple, accessorizing with a long chain necklace and wearing her brunette tresses down in loose waves.

Kacey kicked off her first tour in two years on Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota, performing several songs from her latest album, Star-Crossed, which she penned after her public divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly.

Kacey looked incredible in her latex jumpsuit

The 33-year-old and Ruston tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2017 after a year of dating. In July 2020, the pair announced their split.

In February 2021, she spoke publicly about their split and admitted that it was "nothing more than two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work".

Seven months later, Kacey opened up about the "depression and loneliness" she struggled with following her divorce.

Kacey and Ruston split in 2020

"You're shocked at the situation at first when you experience trauma or a massive life change, you're angry, you go through bargaining stages; depression, loneliness, but also excitement and hope for the future," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in September.

Kacey has since found love again with writer Cole Schafer, who she was spotted hugging and holding hands with in New York City in June 2021. She confirmed their romance two months later during a New York Times profile.

