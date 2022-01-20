Jesy Nelson looks sensational in daring dungaree outfit The former Little Mix star knows how to turn a look

Jesy Nelson always commands all of our attention when she drops her gorgeous outfits on her social media, and on Thursday the former Little Mix singer did it once again.

Temperatures might be plummeting, but Jesy had them soaring in a daring dungarees outfit and a white bra and matching trainers. She had the perfect accessory for her showstopping look, a beautiful pendant necklace with a cross on it. The singer shared two glimpses of her outfit, one featured her outside gazing wistfully into the distance as she posed with one hand on her leg and a Balenciaga bag.

WATCH: Jesy Nelson shows off her incredible boxing skills

Her second photo was a close-up version of the look, and she used it to perfectly highlight all of her curves as she bared her skin and twisted her hair in her hands.

"La la Land," she simply captioned the set of photos, finishing off with a peach emoji.

Fans were mesmerised by her gorgeous ensemble, as one enthused: "That's my baby girrrrrllll wow," and another added: "Too pretty."

A third commented: "Omgggg you look amazing love you Jesy," and a fourth posted: "Are you even real or?..."

Jesy stunned in her latest look

And a fifth loved her hair transformation as they penned: "Ginger Jesy hits different."

The Boyz hitmaker stunned fans over the Christmas period when she unveiled a drastic hair transformation that no one was expecting.

In a video, Jesy was relaxing in her bed as she showed off the new 'do, and it suited her perfectly.

The singer usually stuns her fans with her gorgeous long hair that flows down her shoulders, and while she kept the length, she had her hair styled in curls.

Jesy nails every look she has

What's more is that she had abandoned the previous platinum blonde colour that she had been rocking previously, opting to go brunette.

She was clearly impressed as she wrote: "Don't mind me, just admiring my new barnet by the hair god that is @chrissouthernldn."

The clip also gave fans a small glimpse inside the star's bedroom as she lounged on her bed, which featured metal posts and a leopard-print blanket.

Jesy also showed off one of her many beautiful tattoos as she served the look, with the artistic 'O' from her 'Once Upon a Time' tattoo clearly visible.

