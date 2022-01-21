January Jones stuns in knitted hat and nothing else in risqué new photo The Mad Men star looked amazing

January Jones stunned fans when she shared her most risqué photo yet on Thursday.

The Mad Men star looked incredible posing in her bathroom wearing nothing but a black hat that wrapped around her head and neck. Thanks to her strategic camera angle, January managed to avoid exposing herself completely, although most of her naked chest was on display.

Appearing to be makeup-free, January's piercing blue eyes almost distracted from her topless photo, with her porcelain skin glistening under the bathroom spotlights.

Poking fun at herself, the actress captioned the image: "Can't decided if I can be one of those cute knitted bonnet wearers."

Even though January shared the saucy snap on her Instagram Stories, we imagine fans would have been quick to hit the 'like' button.

January left little to the imagination with her topless photo

January is no stranger to sharing provocative photos on social media. Earlier this month, she celebrated her birthday by posting a sultry snap that saw her posing in a plunging bikini.

Thanking fans for her birthday wishes, she penned: "Thank you for your birthday wishes yesterday. I've always been of the theory that Age is But a Feeling. And despite a rough last wk or so I'm feeling really good, really grateful and around maybe 27 (but wiser)."

Fans were stunned to discover she had just celebrated her 44th birthday and bombarded her with compliments in the comments. "Forever a bombshell," wrote one, while another added: "Happy belated birthday beautiful amazing lady hope it was an awesome day."

January often stuns fans with her swimwear photos

A third gushed: "You're a jewel...LOVE ya immensely mate...hope your bday was full of lots of love, laughs & tons of fun. And age is irrelevant. Glad to hear you're in high spirits and feelin youthful....keep it silly my friend."

There were also strings of heart emojis and others telling her she still looks like she's in her twenties and that they adored her swimwear.

