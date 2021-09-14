Kacey Musgraves used this $15 eye mask for the Met Gala that Hollywood can’t live without

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kacey Musgraves not only turned heads with her gorgeous metallic Ralph Lauren skirt at the Met Gala but also with her radiant skin.

MORE: 50 most show-stopping looks at the 2021 Met Gala

And now we have a better idea about what she did to achieve it.

Makeup artist Moani Lee used 111SKIN products to prep Kacey's skin for the star-studded event

For starters, makeup artist Moani Lee used celebrity cult fave 111SKIN products (Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, and Bella Hadid are just a few fans) on her skin, and she applied the brand’s Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Masks to help brighten and revive Kacey’s undereye area.

111SKIN Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask, $15, Amazon

The eye masks are a favorite among 111SKIN beauty lovers who swear by the brand’s face and eye masks.

Moani followed that up with the 111SKIN Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Duo, which relieves puffy, tired eyes. She applied the serum to the entire eye area and after a few minutes, applied the cream under the eyes and around the orbital eye area.

RELATED: 7 Best dressed celebrity couples at the Met Gala 2021

Lastly, Moani applied a few drops of 111SKIN Rose Gold Booster mixed with Kacey’s foundation to enhance the natural radiance of the country music star’s skin.

Kacey stunned in a metallic Ralph Lauren skirt

"We embraced classic Ralph Lauren equestrian heritage with this look. We kept the focus on skin and gorgeous freshness with a focus on warmth and all-over glow," Moani said in a statement.

RELATED: The most stunning beauty looks from the Met Gala 2021

Moani shared a few more skin-care tips too, which she recommends her clients do after big red-carpet events.

"Apply 111SKIN’s new Rose Quartz Exfoliating Mask to mildly exfoliate skin," she continued. "Leave the mask on for about 10 minutes, rinse off and apply 111SKIN’s Antioxidant Energizing Essence to help hydrate the skin, gently pressing it in with a cotton pad. Follow with 111SKIN’s Nocturnal Eclipse Recovery Cream for an overnight repair," she added.

The country music star completed the look with a black turtleneck and black boots

As for Kacey’s Ralph Lauren ensemble, the Justified singer scaled the massive steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the gunmetal silver skirt, which had a liquid effect thanks to its silky material.

She completed the look with a sleek black jersey turtleneck top, a black leather belt, black knee-high boots, and wore her hair in her signature sleek straight style.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.