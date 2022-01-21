LeAnn Rimes looks phenomenal in daringly low lace dress The Can't Fight the Moonlight singer shared an unforgettable BTS video

LeAnn Rimes is known for her love of fitness so it's not surprising that she looks incredible in anything she wears.

But the country singer's latest jaw-dropping look was almost overshadowed by the unforgettable BTS video she shared from her performance at the Rose Parade earlier this month. LeAnn looked phenomenal rocking an ankle-length white lace dress with a dangerously low neckline that fell just above her belly button.

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes shares glimpse inside home gym during gruelling workout

The intricate lace detail highlighted LeAnn's flawless skin and she wore her long blonde hair in cascading curls. In keeping with the 'rose' theme, LeAnn added a pop of color to her face with accents of pink on her cheeks, eyes, and lips.

During her performance, she kept herself warm with a long, white coat which she wore open to show off her pretty dress.

Fans went wild over her gorgeous appearance, with one commenting: "Wow! She looked amazing." A second said: "You looked so beautiful!"

LeAnn looked gorgeous in her white lace dress

A third added: "You were phenomenal that day!!!! Every time you sing you literally blow me away!!! Your whole outfit was straight [fire emoji}."

LeAnn revealed in the video that her set didn't go off without a hitch as she shared footage that viewers didn't see at home.

In the middle of belting out one of her hits, LeAnn appeared to be gassed by some overzealous smoke that was heavily filling the air after one-too-many pyrotechnics were set off.

LeAnn's fans found her smokey performance hilarious

Seeing the humor in the situation, LeAnn captioned the video: "25 years in and still learning lessons… NO PYRO CLOSE TO ME WHEN I'M PERFORMING! #lessonlearned #neveragain."

Alongside her outfit, fans were equally impressed that she continued to perform, despite the mayhem. "What a true performer, you kept singing!" responded one.

Others found it too funny for words, leaving crying with laughter emojis in the comment section.

