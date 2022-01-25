Rose Ayling-Ellis' waist-cinching dress has Strictly fans in disarray

The gorgeous Rose Ayling-Ellis looked absolutely beautiful in her latest Instagram post, sharing behind-the-scenes images of the Strictly Come Dancing tour. We wish we were a fly on the wall; it looks epic!

Rose wrote: "Behind the scenes, thank you Birmingham." The dance champion shared a series of shots, and in one, the EastEnders actress was wearing a fabulous, mink-coloured dress, adding a big, bold, black belt which cinched her in at the waist and showed off her wonderful figure. With her blonde hair cascading down her back, she looked as glamorous as ever.

Fans loved the insight. The snaps generated many 'likes' and comments. One follower wrote: "You are not only an amazing dancer but a fabulous role model!" Another wrote: "Love these! It’s so fun to see you all having a laugh backstage … Thank you for sharing!" And a third quipped: "You are stunning and incredible! Can't wait to see you in London!"

Rose is having a great time on tour and has formed close bonds with the cast. At the weekend, dancing pro Luba Mushtuk shared a video of Rose, Tilly Ramsay and Maisie Smith all crammed onto one sofa while fast asleep, jokingly adding the caption: "Not tired at all." Tilly later shared a snap showing that she and Rose were holding hands during their nap, writing: "We even hold hands while sleeping," accompanied by a laughing crying emoji. Rose shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, adding: "The best kind of sleep," alongside a long heart emoji. Cute!

Rose's co-stars have been full of praise for her throughout the tour, as for the first time ever, the Strictly show has a registered British Sign Language interpreter for every performance, making this the "biggest ever BSL accessible arena tour" in the UK.

