Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in ripped jeans in first glimpse at EastEnders return The actress has resumed her role as Frankie Lewis

Rose Ayling-Ellis is back on Albert Square! Following her triumphant stint on Strictly Come Dancing, the actress - who made history by becoming the first deaf contestant to win the show - has gone back to her normal day job and is back shooting new scenes for EastEnders.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice's partnership sparks tour to make this big change

Sharing the glimpse of her makeover on Instagram Stories, Rose - who plays Frankie Lewis in the BBC soap - was back in character mode as she slipped into a pair of dark ripped jeans, a black leather jacket and a pink animal print top.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice reunite for a dinner date

With her brunette hair left loose in sleek waves, Rose rounded off the look with gold hoop earrings – a far cry from her glamourous appearance on Strictly. "Frankie is back," she simply remarked.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis' future on EastEnders after Strictly triumph confirmed by BBC

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis makes heartbreaking revelation after tearful moment with her mum

Appearing on Tuesday's This Morning, the star opened up about returning to EastEnders. "My first day back was yesterday," she said. "It was good fun. It's weird to be back. Everyone was so excited to see me again, back in the Vic, and it was really lovely."

It's set to be a busy few weeks for Rose; as well as filming EastEnders, the 27-year-old is preparing for the nationwide Strictly tour with dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour kicks off next week in Birmingham and we can't wait to see Rose do her thing once again.

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice celebrates personal news after dinner date with Rose Ayling-Ellis

Speaking of her involvement in the show, the star said: "I loved every minute of my Strictly journey, so to be able to continue it on the live tour next year is so exciting! I can't wait to perform live in front of all the fans who have supported me through this incredible series."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.