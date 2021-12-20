Rose Ayling-Ellis wore a £59.99 Zara dress for the Strictly wrap party and we want it for ourselves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rose Ayling-Ellis made history this weekend when she became the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing alongside Giovanni Pernice. The 27-year-old actress was given two perfect scores in the final, and she's equally killing it in the style stakes.

RELATED: 10 best sequin dresses for last-minute Christmas party invites: From ASOS to Zara

MORE: 26 stylish party dresses to glam up in this Christmas

Posing alongside AJ Odudu at the Strictly wrap party, Rose was pictured wearing a sequin and feather mini dress from Zara paired with the white knee-length boots "of her dreams" that she wore to dance the rumba back in week seven. She wore her hair in a top knot with extra long lashes and lots of eyeliner, and we're obsessed with the 60s style look.

Rose and AJ Odudu at the Strictly Come Dancing wrap party

Rose's Zara dress has already sold out in a couple of sizes, but we've also found lookalikes online to buy now and wear this Christmas or New Year.

Contrast sequin dress, £59.99, Zara

If you don't mind going sans feathers, with its high neck, long sleeves and open back, this silver sequin In The Style dress from ASOS has a very similar cut.

In The Style sequin high neck drape detail mini dress, £46, ASOS

Mint Velvet also has this gorgeous silver sequin mini dress with a flattering high-neck and figure-skimming silhouette.

Mint Velvet silver sequin mini dress, £79, John Lewis

If you want to wear sequins and feathers together, this ASOS edition dress is top of our wish list for New Year's Eve. You'll need to get in quickly, it's selling fast.

ASOS EDITION crystal and bead mini dress, £120, ASOS

Retrofête also does the most amazing sequin dresses, and we think Rose would love this one with velvet trim in white.

Retrofête Grace velvet-trimmed sequined mini dress, £595, Net-a-Porter

Rose's white boots were specially made for her for the show, but you can find a similar pair from Public Desire to complete the look.

Caryn white knee high boots, £44.99, Public Desire

MORE: 29 Christmas Day outfit ideas to really wow this year

SHOP: These 15 sequin skirts are still in stock – trust us, your Christmas party outfit needs one

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.