Rochelle Humes has been lighting up our screens this week on This Morning whilst filling in for Holly Willoughby and we have totally loved all her outfits so far.

On Wednesday, the mother-of-three wore the most adorable dress from Zara and it cost just £29.99. Yes, you read that right! Made in a rich creamy tone, it was of the knitted variety and came complete with a high neck, jagged hem and long sleeves. Since the 32-year-old wore it, it has flown into people's virtual baskets and has almost sold out online. The power of a celebrity-worn frock, eh?

Don't worry though; we've found a fab alternative from Boohoo. Keep scrolling.

The star wore her luscious long hair slicked back into a low slung ponytail and added gold hoop earrings. Lush!

Rochelle looked amazing the Zara dress

It comes as no surprise that the ITV star was rocking a Zara number; she recently told us it's her favourite high street shop.

"I’m a big fan of Zara. My best fashion bargain is a Zara body, they’re a staple in my wardrobe and go with everything." She also loves cosy textures when the weather gets colder. "I love knit dresses! You’re instantly put together and they’re super flattering."

Talking about her love of fashion, she said: "It’s always been a big part of my life, it gets me excited, probably more than it should, if you ask my accountant."

Describing her sense of style as "classic, with a bit of an edge," you're not likely to see her rocking a particular trend from head-to-toe: "It might just be a nod to it," she tells us.

The My Little Coco founder takes inspiration from some very glam celebs, too. "I love Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntingon-Whiteley’s style. I am a big fan of neutral tones and Rosie nails it, so chic, so classic.

