Wow! Did you see Rochelle Humes' amazing dress she wore on Tuesday's This Morning? The stunning mother-of-three is standing in for Holly Willoughby this week and her wardrobe is everything.

Rochelle's House of CB dress was of the body-conscious variety and is known as the 'Rani'. We were really surprised at the price tag, it looks majorly expensive but actually costs £59.

The frock is made from a stretch knit and features an elegant square neckline and thin straps. We love the slightly flared hem, it gives the whole ensemble a fun, flirty edge. Rochelle added the matching 'Andie' cropped cardigan, £49, that had delicate ribbed edging and slightly fluted cuffs.

Rochelle looked incredible on This Morning

Perfection! Both of these items are in stock in all sizes currently, but for how long is anyone's guess. Rochelle's ASOS shoes topped the look off and we can't get enough of her dramatic long hair, too.

Rani Brown Marl Knit Midi Dress, £59, House of CB

This look was put together by Amber Jackson - the show's Fashion Editor.

Andi Brown Marl Knit Cropped Cardigan, £49, House of CB

We love the fact that former Saturdays singer Rochelle is a big high street fan. A self-confessed bargain shopper, Rochelle's top spot is one of our faves, too. "I’m a big fan of Zara. My best fashion bargain is a Zara body, they’re a staple in my wardrobe and go with everything." She also loves cosy textures when the weather gets colder. "I love knit dresses! You’re instantly put together and they’re super flattering."

Mink Ribbed Knit High Neck Midi Dress, £19.49, New Look

Although she is a style icon for many, the My Little Coco founder takes inspiration from some very glam celebs. "I love Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntingon-Whiteley’s style. I am a big fan of neutral tones and Rosie nails it, so chic, so classic."

And when it comes to style advice, the star is refreshingly down to earth.She told us: "Don't just follow trends. There might be a trend or style around, but if it doesn't suit you, you can do that with an accessory – a bold necklace or a clutch bag.

