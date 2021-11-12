Rochelle Humes reveals how Holly Willoughby has helped her on This Morning The pair are good friends and part of the ITV family

Rochelle Humes has opened up about how supportive her friend and This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby is. When asked about the kindest person she knows in the public eye, for HELLO!'s Kindness Digital Issue, Rochelle's thoughts turned to none other than Holly.

"I'm really lucky, my friends that are in the public eye are all super kind," said Rochelle. "[On This Morning] everybody's kind, but Holly Willoughby has the best advice, I feel, for someone that I know in the public eye.

"As you see on TV, she's a very good listener, she has great advice. She always has useful tips. Just whatever it might be, work stuff – she's just a woman that's got great advice."

Rochelle memorably stepped in for Holly in 2018 to present her This Morning slot alongside Phillip Schofield, when Holly went to Australia to co-host I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! with Declan Donnelly.

The summer after Holly's stint in the jungle, she and Rochelle even holidayed together with their families in Portugal. At the time, Holly shared a photo collage of the pair jumping into the sea while their daughters also recreated the same pose.

"Who knew… when the girl you love and admire looks after @schofe when you are away, and then when you finally get the time together as a family @rochellehumes," Holly wrote. "Our girls fall into sync… it's like looking in the mirror… #girls #family # minime."

Rochelle and Holly on holiday together in Portugal

Rochelle also revealed how she is raising her two daughters and baby son to be kind as she spoke to us for our Kindness Digital Issue. The presenter, who is married to Marvin Humes, told HELLO!: "Kindness is always something that's super important to me. When I read their school reports or go to parents' evening and they say lovely things about them at school, but ultimately, when they say how kind they are, that's what fills me with the most pride.

"For me, I really just try and teach my children that everyone's equal, everyone's entitled to have an opinion, everybody is worth it. I always try and teach my kids to be a good friend and to make sure that nobody is being left out."

