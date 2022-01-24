Rochelle Humes £28 bodycon dress is a major sellout - act fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes is currently filling in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning and we are so obsessed with her wardrobe. The designer-label loving star has been rocking some seriously inexpensive items from the high street and we're all for it.

On Monday, the mother-of-three donned a fabulous khaki and green knitted dress by PrettyLittleThing, which set her back just £28.The design featured a high neckline, long sleeves and a cut out back design. The fancy number is proving super popular - nearly all sizes are gone online. Don't delay if you wish to invest!

The former Saturdays singer also wore a pair of uber-chic boots from Debenhams. Priced at £75, we are loving the creamy, off-white tone! They also come in black and boast a knee-high leg, a squared toe and a subtly flared, mid-height block heel for easy walking.

All of Rochelle's This Morning looks are put together by Amber Jackson, the show's Fashion Editor.

We're loving Rochelle's new dress

Although Rochelle is often seen in Dior, Bottega Veneta and Chanel, we love the fact that she's also a big high street fan. A self-confessed bargain shopper, Rochelle recently told HELLO: "I’m a big fan of Zara. My best fashion bargain is a Zara body, they’re a staple in my wardrobe and go with everything." She also loves cosy textures when the weather gets colder. "I love knit dresses! You’re instantly put together and they’re super flattering."

Khaki Abstract Print High Neck Cut Out Dress, £28, PrettyLittleThing

The My Little Coco founder takes inspiration from some very glam celebs, too. "I love Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntingon-Whiteley’s style. I am a big fan of neutral tones and Rosie nails it, so chic, so classic."

Faith Sara Square Toe Knee Boot, £75, Debenhams

The wife of Marvin doesn't always follow what's in fashion, either. "Don't just follow trends. There might be a trend or style around, but if it doesn't suit you, you can do that with an accessory – a bold necklace or a clutch bag."

