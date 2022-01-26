LeAnn Rimes looks phenomenal in revealing outfit that drives fans wild The country singer celebrated some good news…

LeAnn Rimes marked some joyous news by taking a victory lap in an unforgettable outfit.

MORE: LeAnn Rimes looks incredible in daringly low lace dress

The country superstar looked gorgeous in a skin-baring black top that exposed her gym-honed physique, and a pair of figure-hugging black pants while strutting in a cowboy hat to share her excitement over playing another sold-out show at Gruene Hall in Texas next month.

Loading the player...

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes shares glimpse inside home gym during grueling workout

From head-on, LeAnn's outfit looked chic but simple, until she turned around to reveal her bare, sculpted back thanks to the top being held together by spaghetti straps that tied around her neck and waist.

Captioning the short clip, LeAnn wrote: "Getting ready to walk in to another SOLD OUT weekend at @gruenehall next month. I’m so excited to be back at one of my favorite venues!"

MORE: LeAnn Rimes wows fans in silky lingerie in revealing new photo

MORE: LeAnn Rimes looks unreal in daring cut-out dress

Fans were quick to react to the news with many agreeing they "can't wait" to see her perform, while others heaped praise on her appearance.

"Looking so good, so hot, LeAnn. Loving you!" replied one follower. A second said: "You're so damn beautiful!"

LeAnn dazzled fans in her backless top

A third added: "OMG you're a beauty!" A fourth remarked: "Looking great as always, LeAnn."

LeAnn is the first to admit that she works hard to maintain her figure and exercises four days a week, even when she's on tour.

"I take a jump rope with me everywhere I go, so it’s easy to do and easy to do bodyweight workouts in my dressing room," she previously told Us Weekly.

LeAnn works out four days a week

"I'm serious about my exercise. I don’t just doodle around. I see people at the gym talking on their cell phones. If they think their bodies are gonna change, you’ve got to put in the effort!"

When it comes to her diet, LeAnn is all about balance. "Sometimes nourishment is the cake, the chips, the pizza, and the mac and cheese," she told Women's Health.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.