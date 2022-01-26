We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are so envious of Vogue Williams right now! The stunning TV star is currently enjoying a tropical holiday in the Maldives with her husband Spencer Matthews, and two children, Theo and Gigi.

READ: Celebrity babies due in 2022: Vogue Williams, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and more pregnant stars

She may be pregnant, but it hasn't stopped the star from dressing impeccably! in her latest snaps, she styled up her £148 lace white bikini from Beach Cafe, with a selection of gold chains and white sunglasses. How chic?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams shows off growing baby bump in pink bikini

The 36-year-old is keeping her followers up to date on her idyllic trip with daily posts on social media, and they are especially loving her swimsuit photos that show off her blossoming baby bump. Vogue made sure to document her outfit again on Friday and she looked gorgeous in an eye-catching pink bikini with a gold ring fastening.

READ: Vogue Williams' 10 most stylish pregnancy photos

The TV and radio star shared a clip on Instagram of herself strolling along the beach wearing her bright two-piece underneath a blue shirt she had borrowed from her husband and a wraparound mini skirt with fringe detailing.

Vogue looked amazing in her bikini

Vogue tied the shirt in an on-trend front knot that rested on top of her growing stomach and accessorised with a pink sun hat, reflective shades, and a gold chain necklace.

Eden bikini in Frost by Devon Windsor, £148, Beach Cafe

The fashionista is known for wearing bright colours and recently gave HELLO! some major tips on how to pull off multicoloured dressing.

READ: Vogue Williams absolutely stuns in knee-high boots and statement dress

"I just love bright colours. Don’t get me wrong, there are some days I’ll wear black, because it’s easy to chuck on black stuff and look great. I love prints and anything super bright. A handy tip I’ve learned over the years is if you’re going for yellow make sure it’s a shade that suits your skin tone! For example there are certain yellows I can’t get away with, like mustard. Don’t be afraid of colour, just go for it. Add some colour and prints into your wardrobe, you won’t regret it.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.