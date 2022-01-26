Kacey Musgraves dazzles fans in sparkly crop top and figure-hugging pants The country superstar is currently on tour

Kacey Musgraves is currently on her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour and has won rave reviews from fans so far – and they are particularly loving her daring stage outfits.

MORE: Kacey Musgraves mesmerizes fans in figure-hugging latex jumpsuit

The country singer showed off a simpler outfit on Tuesday, but it was no less impressive. Teaming a crystal-embellished crop top with a pair of high-waisted pink pants that featured matching silver stripes down the side of the legs, Kacey was applauded by her followers for another gorgeous appearance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kacey Musgraves releases trailer for Starcrossed: The Film

Kacey's ensemble showcased her curves to perfection, and she wore her long brunette hair down and straight.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, Kacey also revealed a close-up of her flawless complexion, which she emphasized with a soft smokey eye and pale pink lips.

MORE: Kacey Musgraves teases fans with surprising project

RELATED: 23 celebrity splits that happened during and after lockdown

Fans were quick to react to her head-turning look, with one responding: "This outfit is perfection!" A second said: "Obsessed with you!"

A third added: "Outfit goals," and a fourth wrote: "Great pics [fire emoji]."

Kacey looked gorgeous in her sparkly top

Kacey kicked off her first tour in two years last week in St. Paul, Minnesota, performing several songs from her latest album, Star-Crossed, which she penned after her public divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly.

The 33-year-old and Ruston tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2017 after a year of dating. In July 2020, the pair announced their split.

In February 2021, she spoke publicly about their split and admitted that it was "nothing more than two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work".

Kacey shared some behind-the-scenes photos from tour

Seven months later, Kacey opened up about the "depression and loneliness" she struggled with following her divorce.

"You're shocked at the situation at first when you experience trauma or a massive life change, you're angry, you go through bargaining stages; depression, loneliness, but also excitement and hope for the future," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in September.

Kacey has since found love again with writer Cole Schafer, who she was spotted hugging and holding hands with in New York City in June 2021. She confirmed their romance two months later during a New York Times profile.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.