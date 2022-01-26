Kristen Bell stuns in all-leather outfit before changing into slinky red dress The Frozen star made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kristen Bell made sure all eyes were on her when she rocked up to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in head-to-toe leather.

The Frozen star commanded attention in her striking all-red ensemble, which consisted of wide-legged pants, a simple T-shirt, and an oversized puffer coat that glistened under the sun's rays as she made her way into the studios on Tuesday.

Adding a pop of contrast, Kristen teamed her eye-catching outfit with a pair of white leather boots, and wore her blunt bob down and straight, shielding her eyes with a pair of retro sunglasses.

Red appeared to be the color of the day for the actress, as once inside she changed into a silky, body-skimming crimson dress and added a pair of burgundy leather knee-high boots.

Kristen's sleeveless dress looked gorgeous on her, and the color popped beautifully against her pale complexion.

Kristen looked great in her red leather outfit

The star's sense of style is often a talking point among her fans, and Kristen has given them much to discuss over the last couple of months.

Back in December, she caused jaws to drop when she posed in a floor-length, semi-sheer black lace frock during a glamorous getaway to Pioneertown, California, with her husband Dax Shepard and a group of friends.

Surrounded by nothing but bare trees and endless desert, Kristen posed alongside Dax for a sweet couple's photo – but it was her dress that sparked a reaction.

Kristen opted for a body-skimming frock for her TV appearance

"Love the dress! Great photo," one fan commented. "Your outfit is stunning!" said another. A third added: "Your look is absolutely iconic!"

The distinctive design featured a plunging neckline, nipped-in waist, pleated skirt, and was embroidered with lace and sheer panels that showed off a hint of Kristen's toned figure underneath.

She accessorized with matching boots and a chocolate-colored fedora hat, adding a bold red lipstick for a pop of color.

