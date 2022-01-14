LeAnn Rimes wows fans in silky lingerie in revealing new photo The country superstar looked incredible

LeAnn Rimes sent her fans into a tailspin when she shared a gorgeous new photo to reveal her intentions for the new year.

The country superstar looked beautiful posing in some silky lingerie that featured lace trimmings along the hem and chest. Sitting in an armchair, LeAnn's sculpted legs were the center of attention as they glistened in the natural light that shone through the window, perfectly highlighting her gym-honed figure.

Clutching a book against her chest, LeAnn was the picture of serenity as she gazed into the distance.

Captioning the breathtaking photo, she penned: "Over the past few years, I’ve changed the way I set my intentions for the new year. Gone are new year’s resolutions! Instead, I’ve replaced them with words that are calling deeply to my soul.

She added: "So, I thought this would be a fun process to share with you, alongside my words for 2022, in a new, mid-season podcast.

"Head to the place you get your podcasts and search for 'Wholly Human' to listen now. What words are you embracing in 2022? I would love to hear yours."

LeAnn's gorgeous photo blew fans away

Many fans appeared to be distracted by LeAnn's appearance to answer her question, with one responding to the photo: "God you are so beautiful absolutely gorgeous. You are my #CelebrityCrush." A second said: "YAAAAAASSSSSSS legs!"

A third added: "That's a beautiful picture," and a fourth gushed: "Breathtaking. Just, breathtakingly beautiful."

LeAnn's sensational figure comes as no surprise considering she works out four days a week, even when she's on tour.

LeAnn is often admired for her gym-honed figure

"I take a jump rope with me everywhere I go, so it’s easy to do and easy to do bodyweight workouts in my dressing room," she previously told Us Weekly.

"I'm serious about my exercise. I don’t just doodle around. I see people at the gym talking on their cell phones. If they think their bodies are gonna change, you’ve got to put in the effort!"

When it comes to her diet, LeAnn is all about balance. "Sometimes nourishment is the cake, the chips, the pizza, and the mac and cheese," she told Women's Health.

