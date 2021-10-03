Christina Hendricks gives total Mad Men vibes in a retro figure-flattering dress at star-studded bash

Christina Hendricks brought on the retro style in the best way as she hit the red carpet in a look we could've easily spotted in a flashback episode of Mad Men.

The Good Girls star looked stunning as she attended the star-studded Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades Calif. at Will Rogers State Park on Saturday wearing a chic checked navy and white dress that came complete with a wide lace color and a waist tie that accentuated her waist and showed off her famous curves.

Christina paired the figure-flattering midi dress with a white bowl sunhat, black t-strap block heels, and a black woven clutch. The Mad Men alum kept her jewelry minimal and rocked a signature bold red lip, and wore her hair in soft curls.

"I went for a very 1930s Coney Island Ralph Lauren look today," Christina told reporters at the event, before dishing on how excited she was to be there. “We don’t do anything like this the rest of the year. It’s California at its best and we’ve got the ocean right there."

"I think we’re going to be cheers-ing to the fact that we’re all out celebrating and having fun together today and these amazing horses and jockeys," she continued. "It’s going to be so fun to be here together and get a little tipsy out there."

Christina attended the event with her good friend and Good Girls costar Retta, who dazzled in a printed dress teamed with strappy sandals, a wide-brimmed sun hat, and a statement clutch.

The duo had a bit of a dance party inside of the VIP tented area where they palmed Veuve Clicquot champagne and showed off their moves on a pseudo dance floor.

As the pair flashed smiles and enjoyed the day, they also mixed and mingled with friends in the room too. Christina struck a pose with Jaime King, who dazzled in a gorgeous colorful fringe dress that she twirled around in on the red carpet and paired with a woven sunhat that came complete with a satin head strap.

Christina was just one of many stars who attended the stylish fete. Celebs like Charlize Theron, Gabrielle Union, Sophia Bush, and Jodie Turner-Smith, flocked to the event, which returned after a year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jodie not only brought her style A-game to the bash, but she also had her mom in tow for the glam occasion and wowed in a body-skimming printed dress that she paired with a red silk robe, a chic hat, and fierce cat-eye shades.

