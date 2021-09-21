Christina Hendricks’ waist-cinching mini dress is so chic you’ll want it asap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Aside from reporting to sets for work, Christina Hendricks has been laying relatively low since the pandemic began, but when the Good Girls star switched things up over Emmys weekend, she hit the town in a look that left us swooning.

The actress looked sensational in a photo she shared on Instagram, which showed her striking a pose outside wearing a Jonathan Simkhai polka dot mini dress complete with structured shoulders, and a peek-a-boo cutout at the bustline. The dress also had a matching tie belt that cinched at the waist and flattered her figure.

Christina completed the look with black Schutz pumps and Tacori jewels.

The dress is so popular that it has already sold out, but we found a similar version on Amazon for less than $30.

Trenliver polka dot dress, $29.98, Amazon

“I went out!!! And danced!!! Happy Emmy day! #eveningbefore @jonathansimkhai @schutz @tacoriofficial @kattthompson,” the Mad Men alum captioned the photo.

Fans went wild over the photo, with one writing, “WHOAAAA BABE.” Another added: “I’m literally crying you are so gorgeous,” while an additional follower chimed in: “You are magical!! Hope you had an amazing time queen”.

This is just the latest time Christina wowed fans with a snap. The star also left her Instagram followers breathless when she shared a photo that showed her snapping a selfie as she posed in a bathroom with a friend in a plunging black dress with crystallized embellishments on the shoulders.

Christina looked incredible in a plunging black dress in a throwback photo

The dress highlighted her hourglass figure to perfection thanks to its nipped-in waist, and with her red hair styled in disheveled curls and her makeup minimal, Christina made sure she kept the rest of her look simple and classic so as not to distract from her head-turning dress.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Champagne photoshoot in the port-a-potty #fbt @lawrensample."

Needless to say, fans were quick to react, with one responding to the photo: "EXCUSE ME???? Are you actually trying to kill me? You Are a QUEEEEEN!!!" A second wrote: "Goosebumps everywhere."

Now that the star is stepping back onto the scene, we’re excited to see what ensembles she has in store for fall.

