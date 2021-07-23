Christina Hendricks shares heartbreaking career news

Christina Hendricks was overwhelmed with support on Thursday after revealing her heart is broken. The Good Girls actress has been quiet on social media in recent weeks but vocalised her upset on Instagram with a response to her co-star, Mae Whitman's sad post.

Christina detailed her agony when Mae shared a video and captioned it: "Last ever good girls tonight."

The clip showed the cameramen shooting a scene with Mae who frustratingly yells: "I'm so good as this!!"

Christina took to the comments and wrote: "Yeah ya are!" before adding: "Heartbroken."

Fans then chimed in and voiced their sadness that the show has been cancelled. "I don't want it to end," one wrote as another added: "Devastated," and there were crying emojis everywhere.

It's not the first time the star has voiced her frustrations and upset over the NBC show's end.

Christina responded to co-star Mae Whitman's post

She previously shared a meme that read: "Them: '2Good Girls Canceled At NBC'" and a picture of her covering the eyes of Mae.

"Well, we gave it our all. We really did. Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for your passion and support," she captioned the post on Instagram.

The show ran for four seasons before it was confirmed it won’t be picked up elsewhere, despite being a ratings hit for Netflix after it added older seasons.

Good Girls aired it's last ever episode

Good Girls followed sisters Beth and Annie and their best friend Ruby (played by Retta) who decide to hold up a grocery store after becoming fed up with playing by the rules. In desperate need of money - Annie’s daughter needs experimental drugs, Ruby is in the middle of a custody battle, and Beth’s cheating ex had left the family in ruins - the women plan the heist expecting to ease their financial burdens.

But nothing is ever that simple and they get pulled into a life of crime deeper than they thought possible.

