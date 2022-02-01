Ciara sizzles in cut-out swimsuit in jaw-dropping beach photos The Level Up singer is vacationing with husband Russell Wilson

Ciara caused a collective jaw drop among her fans when she shared a series of sizzling photos from her beach vacation with husband Russell Wilson.

The Level Up singer looked phenomenal in a variety of revealing swimsuits that showcased her flawless figure. One image showed her posing on a sandy beach wearing a brown one-piece that featured a plunging neckline that was held together with several eyelets to show off a hint of her chest.

Another photo highlighted her long, toned legs and washboard abs, with Ciara modeling a black swimsuit that cut into a V-shape under her bust. She accessorized with a tiny sarong that made her legs look even longer thanks to its high thigh slit.

A further photo revealed her gorgeous natural beauty as she posed makeup-free in a striking pink number that was cut up high on her hips and showed off a hint of her chiseled stomach.

Many fans were left speechless over the sizzling images and could only comment with fire and heart-eyes emojis. Some were able to put their appreciation for her photos into words, with one responding: "These are too good!"

Ciara wowed in her beach photos

A second said: "Yes, ma'am! Always killing them," and a third simply added: "Goals."

The mom-of-three often delights her followers with her racy photos, and she is feeling more confident than ever after hitting her target weight following the birth of her third child, Win, in July 2020.

Ciara modeled a variety of daring swimwear

Last June, Ciara revealed she has lost a total of 68lbs after joining WW (formerly Weight Watchers) as an ambassador.

Praising her weight loss plan, Ciara told InStyle: "I think the discovery that you can enjoy all the good food that's out there is always kind of eye-opening and enlightening for people.

Ciara looked radiant with her makeup-free complexion

"Because typically you think you have to do these extreme plans, where you're basically only eating grass or you're not eating much besides celery and carrots, you know?"

