Ciara wows fans with gorgeous new look

Ciara left fans speechless on Saturday as she shared a series of pictures from a vacation break, featuring gorgeous blue skies and clear waters - and the singer in a red hot swimsuit.

Ciara's look featured a one-shoulder high neck strap and a cut-out that crossed her midriff. She paired it with a floral kaftan that tied around her waist. Ciara captioned the post with a simple wave emoji, and fans were obsessed, leaving fire emojis and calling her "beautiful".

The mom-of-three kept her location private, but in one video she revealed that she was staying at a gorgeous location that featured a clear infinity pool that looked out at an endless blue sea.

In one snap she led on the wooden deck, showing off her figure as she placed her hand on her hip. In another, she arched her back as she soaked up the sun.

Ciara - who lost 68lbs in 12 months - shared her goals for 2022 with fans earlier in the year.

As a Weight Watchers ambassador, the star opened up about the brand in the caption which read: "2022 is in full swing! And as I set my intentions and goals for the year my health continues to be a huge priority.

"I have been loving the just launched PersonalPoints program from @WW."

Ciara wowed fans with the red hot look

She continued: "I have always said WW makes it easy and fun and the program was key to helping me in my post baby #3 journey!

"The brand new PersonalPoints is no different. For the first time ever, they've created a plan JUST. FOR. YOU. Every one of us is different and has different needs, different likes and different goals and the program takes that all into account and creates a plan unique to you! I am loving my new customized program!!"

The mom-of-three flaunted her figure

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, are proud parents to Sienna, four, and Win, one, and also to her son, Future, seven, who she shares with her rapper ex, Future.

Back in June 2021, she shared that she was back to her pre-baby weight after losing almost 40 pounds.

"Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks," she announced on Instagram. "I'm so proud of myself."

