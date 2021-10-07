Ciara blows fans away as she dances in bodysuit and combat boots Sizzling to say the least!

Ciara's boots are made for walking - or in her case dancing. The singer wowed fans with a performance from inside her home in which she was modeling her range of Lita By Ciara combat boots.

Ciara turned heads by flaunting her lean legs in just a bodysuit and a selection of chunky shoewear.

In the video she shared on both TikTok and Instagram, Ciara transitioned a series of clips together as she swayed her hips and kicked up her heels.

WATCH: Ciara shares weight loss plan after birth of baby no. 3

She captioned the post: "Choose Your Fighter. @LitaByCiara Combats," and her fans went crazy. "So do the legs come with the boots," wrote one, while another added: "It's the body after 3 children for me," and a third commented: "Cute boots but I can't get past the body."

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, are proud parents to three young children, Future, seven, Sienna, four, and Win, one.

Back in June 2021, she announced she was back to her pre-baby weight after losing almost 40 pounds.

Ciara looked amazing

"Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks," she announced on Instagram. "I'm so proud of myself."

She also had some words of encouragement for other mother's trying to look and feel their best.

"If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it!" said Ciara, who credited her weight loss to Weight Watchers.

Ciara knows how to turn up the heat

"I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself."

Ciara welcomed her third child back in June 2020 and announced one month after giving birth that she had a 48-pound weight loss target in sight.

