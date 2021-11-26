How Ciara lost 68lbs in less than a year eating the foods she loves The Level Up singer hit her weight loss goal in June

Ciara has worked hard to regain her pre-baby figure since welcoming her third child in July 2020, showing off the results of her hard work in a skintight outfit recently.

MORE: Ciara showcases incredible figure in spectacular waist-cinching dress

In June, the mom-of-three revealed that she had hit her target weight, dropping a total of 68lbs in less than a year since giving birth to son Win. After previously admitting that she was an "extremist when it came to losing weight", Ciara has now found a "creative way" to enjoy a healthier lifestyle that doesn't deprive her of the foods she loves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ciara reveals her weight loss plan after giving birth to son Win

How did Ciara lose weight?

The singer teamed up with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) to help guide her on her weight loss journey, with the plan teaching her how to enjoy foods in moderation. "I used to be an extremist when it came to losing weight. WW gave me a creative way to build a healthier lifestyle," she explained on the WW website.

MORE: Ciara causes a meltdown in high-waisted shorts and thigh-high boots

SEE: Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait 'til you see her boots

What does Ciara eat in a day?

Ciara eats multiple small meals throughout the day – and it seems nothing is off the menu.

Back in August, she shared a few of her favorite meals, explaining on Instagram: "As many of you know, I've been doing @ww for a while now and one of my favorite things about my WW+ program is that everything's on the menu!

Ciara highlighted her weight loss in a skintight outfit

"Sharing what I eat in a day, love that I can eat the foods I love! It’s SO easy & fun! #wwambassador."

She went on to post a series of mouthwatering photos of her meals, which included a waffle with powdered sugar, tacos topped with avocado, and rotini pasta with crab, broccoli, and parmesan. "Dipped into my Weekly points because I was craving pasta! Love that WW allows for flexibility," she captioned the latter.

Ciara is an ambassador for WW

Praising her weight loss plan, Ciara told InStyle earlier this year: "I think the discovery that you can enjoy all the good food that's out there is always kind of eye-opening and enlightening for people because typically you think you have to do these extreme plans, where you're basically only eating grass or you're not eating much besides celery and carrots, you know?"

What is Ciara's fitness routine?

Ciara sticks to a 90-minute daily training session with personal trainer Decker Davis, who also trains her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Ciara has lost 68lbs in less than a year

Together, they lean heavily into cross-training, switching up Ciara's workouts between Tabata, plyometrics, strength training, and cardio, according to People.

Ciara also has a high-tech gym in her home that is kitted out with rowing machines, treadmills, and weights.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.