Ciara looks sensational in red hot mini dress as she poses inside stylish living room The singer looked fabulous!

Ciara has been inundated with compliments after sharing her latest look on social media, and it's one of her most stylish yet!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer posed in her living room for a series of snapshots where she modelled a silk red mini dress.

The Level Up hitmaker styled the dress in two ways, both with a white T-shirt underneath it and without.

VIDEO: Inside Ciara and Russell Wilson's family Christmas

A pair of knee-high boots completed her look, while the mom-of-three wore her long hair down in a side parting.

Fans were quick to comment on her fashionable look, with one writing: "You look so gorgeous," while another commented: "You don't age!" A third added: "So beautiful!"

The star has been enjoying spending some quality time at home during the holidays, and shared an adorable family photo of herself with husband Russell Wilson and their children posing in front of the Christmas tree along with two very special guests – Santa and Mrs Claus.

The family were all dressed in co-ordinating leopard print pyjamas while standing in their lavish foyer. Ciara and the Seahawks player welcomed little Win in June last year - a little brother for Sienna and Future, who is Ciara's son from a previous relationship.

Back in June, she announced she was back to her pre-baby weight after losing almost 40 pounds. "Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks," she announced on Instagram. "I'm so proud of myself."

She also had some words of encouragement for other mother's trying to look and feel their best. "If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it!" said Ciara, who credited her weight loss to Weight Watchers and plenty of exercise too.

"I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself."

Ciara had announced one month after giving birth that she had a 48-pound weight loss target in sight.

